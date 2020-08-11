Cat Deeley looks like she fell from heaven in dreamy white dress The star was the epitome of summer chic

Cat Deeley shared some very exciting news with her fans on Monday, and certainly looked the part while she was at it.

Donning a stunning floaty white dress, the star told her followers that she is currently writing a book – how exciting!

MORE: Cat Deeley's incredible £3.8million LA home unveiled as it goes up for sale

Cat hilariously told her fans: "Some people will do ANYTHING to steal some industrial-strength air conditioning in London, when it’s 30C.... including writing a book! The Joy in You audio sessions."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley shows off incredible feature of her home in new video

While we're over the moon that Cat has such an exciting project on the horizon, we could barely take our eyes of the presenter's dreamy dress – and by the sound of it, neither could her fans.

MORE: Cat Deeley shows off gorgeous new hairstyle

Cat looked gorgeous in the dress

MORE: Cat Deeley's sons look like twins in gorgeous new photo

They flocked to the comment section to let Cat know just how gorgeous she looked.

"You look radiant," wrote one, while a second added: "This is gorg."

Featuring sleek spaghetti straps, the famous mum's dress is perfect for scorching hot days, the likes of which we've seen across the UK recently.

With a swooping V-shaped neckline and with a loose, floaty fit, we can imagine Cat feels fresh in the frock even when she's not aided by industrial-strength air con!

It's shaping up to be an incredibly exciting summer for Cat, who not only has plenty of incredible jobs on the horizon, but also recently put her beautiful Los Angeles home on the market for a whopping £3.8 million!

She moved across the pond and bought the property for £2.1million in 2006 with her husband, comedian and presenter Patrick Kielty.

Since, along with their sons Milo and Jack, the family has transformed the property into their ideal home, complete with an office, a gym, a pool and a spa.

We don't imagine it'll stay on the market for long...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.