Cat Deeley looks like a supermodel in tiny statement sequin mini dress

Cat Deeley has one of the most talked about wardrobes in TV right now. Since making her This Morning debut earlier this month, taking the presenting reins from Holly Willoughby, her affordable outfits have been a hot topic.

But the sartorial hits don’t stop there. On Thursday, Cat shared a video to her Instagram with a major throwback to 00s classic SMTV’s Wonkey Donkey (if you know, you know).

In the clip, which was first aired on ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway, Cat is wearing a tiny asymmetric black mini dress - and she looks incredible.

Her LBD features one statement voluminous sequin sleeve and falls mid-thigh, showing off her supermodel-esque figure.

While she hasn’t shared if or where you can shop the mini dress, Cat’s outfits tend to be high street steals.

The mum-of-three wore a chic Mint Velvet waistcoat and matching tailored cargo trousers to present This Morning last week, and she previously stepped out in a very pretty spring-ready blouse from & Other Stories.

Cat Deeley's & Other Stories blouse tapped into the scalloped trend

Cat also loves a cardigan, hosting the show in a striped number from Boden (which quickly flew off the virtual shelves) and a knitted pastel style from Hush.

© Shutterstock Cat opted for straight-leg jeans with her Hush cardigan

The 49-year-old presenter was announced as the brand new host alongside Ben Shepherd in February, replacing Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield following their departures last year.

During their first show, they expressed their excitement over their new roles. "We are so excited to be here," said Cat. "This show has been a huge part of our lives for so long to be standing here, with you, it's good."

While Ben told viewers: "It is very special. We are thrilled to be here and we've got a packed show and line-up coming your way. Everyone has been so kind, thank you to everyone who's sent us lovely messages of support."