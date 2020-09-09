Denise Welch just proved the dad trainer trend isn't over The Loose Women star is one trendy lady!

Andrea McLean took a photo of her Loose Women co-star Denise Welch on Tuesday, and in the behind-the-scenes snap, the presenter can be seen wearing a stylish pair of oversized dad trainers – well we never!

MORE: Loose Women's Denise Welch in tears as she defends herself in emotional video

Denise paired her trendy kicks with an animal print top and a pair of skinny black jeans, and the doting mum looked FROW ready!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise Welch's weight loss journey

Chunky white dad trainers have been a style staple for seasons in a row, with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber often rocking a pair of oversized sneakers.

We can't say we blame them - nothing is more comfy than a pair of supportive, padded, lace-up trainers.

As for Denise, it's not the first time recently that she's left us in awe of her style credentials.

RELATED: Denise Welch looks sensational in red bikini

Denise looked fab in the chunky trainers

RELATED: Denise Welch poses in gorgeous swimsuit as she opens up about tough couple of weeks

The 62-year-old kicked off the month by sharing a sensational photo of herself in a bright red swimsuit, and she didn't stop there.

It wasn't long before Denise's fans flocked to the comment section of her post to let her know just how fabulous she looked.

"You look absolutely amazing," gushed one fan, with another adding: "OMG Denise, you look unreal!"

Alongside the picture, the mother-of-two revealed that she has been following a Lighter Life programme in a bid to lose weight.

She explained: "I wanted a diet plan that would change my relationship with food not just help me lose the weight.

The star looked amazing

"@lighterlife was the only one using cognitive behavioural therapy alongside meal replacements (proven to be the best in the U.K. re vitamins, minerals required for daily intake). I lost 2st in 8 weeks and have kept it off ever since."

The very next week Denise posted a second swimsuit-clad photo, once again sending her followers into meltdown.

"You look fantastic," wrote one social media user.

"You look so amazing at the moment," said another.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.