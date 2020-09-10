Alexandra Burke looks sensational in the most flattering white bikini The star looked incredible

Alexandra Burke took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish a close friend happy birthday, and the star shared a series of throwback photos.

MORE: Alexandra Burke reveals the secrets behind her gym honed physique

One snap really caught our eye – a picture of Alexandra sitting on a yacht in an eye-popping white bandeau bikini!

Needless to say, the singer looked phenomenal, and we're seriously obsessed with her chic swimwear.

Loading the player...

WATCH: You'll never guess how Alexandra Burke is following in Meghan Markle's footsteps

For anyone as in love with Alexandra's Greek goddess vibes as we are, you'll be pleased to know that Arket's 'Twist-Detail Bandeau Bikini Top', £25, is almost identical to the one worn by Alexandra, and can be bought with matching bottoms.

RELATED: Alexandra Burke stuns fans with incredible bikini photo

Alexandra looked incredible

RELATED: Alexandra Burke looks amazing in £159 orange gown following her two-stone weight loss

The 32-year-old often shares photos of herself wearing beautiful swimwear, and it's really no wonder seeing as she's so dedicated to her own fitness goals.

Over summer, the hit-maker even revealed some of the techniques she uses to keep her body in such great shape – including using her Peloton bike as often as she can!

Twist-Detail Bandeau Bikini Top, £25, Arket

Filming her instructor @tune2tunde, Alexandra could be seen on Instagram peddling away as she followed a ride class.

Following what was no doubt a tough and sweaty workout, Alexandra revealed she was refueling with a green juice.

"Taking care of my body with a detox juice," she posted on her Stories.

Not long after, in June, Alexandra shared what might just be the most flawless photo of the year so far.

She could be seen in her back garden wearing a bright green bikini, and she looked absolutely out of this world.

Alongside the sizzling photos, the talented singer wrote: "LOVE MY MELANIN."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.