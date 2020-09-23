We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We're loving Steph McGovern's new show Steph's Packed Lunch, especially her chic and colourful outfits!

The presenter looked incredible in a bold yellow blazer on Wednesday's show, teamed with a bargain tee from ASOS – which is still available to buy for just £12.

The fun top features a sweet plant motif, and is currently still available to shop in all sizes. Even better, Steph's lemon yellow jacket is also a bargain buy from Stradivarius, costing just £29.99.

Steph looked lovely in yellow as she chatted with Strictly star Oti

During Wednesday's show, Steph was joined by Strictly star Oti Mabuse – who looked lovely in a leopard-print Sosandar dress – as well as Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall and Russell Kane.

Plant motif tee, £12, ASOS

Steph is dressed by celebrity stylist Tess Wright, who also works with Alex Jones and Mary Berry amongst others.

Speaking to HELLO! about her working relationship with Steph, Tess said: "Steph is great to work with as she is really decisive, knows what she likes and loves colour!"

Stradivarius blazer, £29.99, ASOS

"She also also likes to dress appropriately as she interviews so many different people that her look is always considered depending on who she is interviewing or the subject she is discussing," she added.

Steph brought the sunshine in yellow on Wednesday

And speaking of Steph's transition from breakfast broadcasting to lunchtimes – which has been reflected in her new Twitter handle, @StephLunch – Tess revealed that the star has chosen to relax her wardrobe a little.

"Steph loves a stylish silhouette but she likes to be practical as she is always rushing from one job to another, especially when she was doing Breakfast," she said.

We love her bold trouser suits!

"She often used to choose a fitted trouser and a colourful shirt as it's smart, great on camera but stylish too.

However now that she has had her daughter, and she is presenting a daytime show for the nation - she wanted to keep things more casual as she wanted to relate to her lovely viewers who are watching from home too."

