Alesha Dixon's BGT outfit will leave you obsessed The star looked sensational

Just when you thought that Alesha Dixon's BGT outfits couldn't get any more fabulous, she took to the judging panel in a striking black dress that featured show-stopping puffed sleeves on Saturday night.

Pairing her fabulous off-the-shoulder look with dangling earrings that reminded us of chandeliers, and with her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, the star proved yet again that she's one of the best-dressed celebrities around.

Alesha Dixon opens up about baby number three

Alesha has been killing it in recent weeks with her eye-popping outfits, and the beautiful yellow mini dress that the former singer wore on last week's show might just be one of the most fabulous frocks we've seen all year long.

That is one statement sleeve!

Alesha's Saturday look was out of this world

Wearing a ruffled yellow mini dress with black detailing running along the low-cut sweetheart neckline, the famous mum finished off her ensemble with plenty of gold jewellery, some strappy heels and a decent amount of body highlighter for a glowing look.

Alesha looks amazing

Since BGT returned to the air, Alesha has certainly upped the ante with her beautiful outfits.

Two weeks ago, she stunned in an eye-popping satin trouser and coat combo.

We're still not over this outfit

Donning a pair of bright hareem pants and a matching cropped blazer jacket, the judge almost stole the show in her one-of-a-kind outfit.

The star paired the electric number with a strappy black bralet with black heels and wore her hair in a beautiful braided bun.

To welcome back the series after lockdown at the beginning of the month, Alesha dazzled in a gorgeous rainbow-hued dress from Rami Kadi, commanding attention in the strapless sequinned number.

But even more spectacular was the doting mum's eye-popping jewellery!

Alesha wore the most incredible jewellery!

The TV favourite completed her look with a few choice Veiled Rebel pieces, proudly showing her support to a black-owned brand in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Keep the show-stopping looks coming, Alesha!

