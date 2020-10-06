We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham is back to her stylish best with another gorgeous new outfit, and we're in love with its unique print.

The star took to Instagram on Monday to share her swishy silky new dress, which features adorable woodland animals on it!

"Monday in #VBAW20," she wrote. "Wearing the woodland draped sleeve dress, inspired by vintage foulard prints x vb."

The £1,590 frock is a new-in piece on the designer's website, and has already sold out in a couple of sizes. No doubt those dramatic balloon sleeves and sweet animal motifs had shoppers swooning just like us.

Victoria posed in her gorgeous new dress

As usual, Victoria's fans rushed to post their compliments on her latest design.

"This is my fave!" one wrote, while another added: "It's beautiful." A further lamented: "Looove this… Can't afford it though!"

WATCH: Victoria shows off her stunning go-to autumn look

On Sunday, Victoria shared a more laidback outfit with her followers – snuggling on the sofa in her comfies. She also showed off her incredible makeup-free skin, which looked glowing and gorgeous, even for a lazy day. She simply captioned her snap: "I love Sundays".

Victoria cosied up in a hoodie on Sunday

It's been a busy few days for Victoria, so we're not surprised she was happy to be chilling on the sofa come Sunday.

Her latest big announcement was the launch of her own range of lipsticks for Victoria Beckham Beauty, which she has sweetly named after her Spice Girls alter ego, Posh.

The star recently launched her new lipsticks

She said of the new range: "I am excited to celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick. It is deeply personal for me, because lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it.

"Each shade is inspired by a specific memory - and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all."

