Lady Kitty Spencer stuns in beautiful strapless gown in sweet candid photos

Lady Kitty Spencer certainly enjoyed an incredible summer break in Italy attending fashion parties and events – and on Monday evening she shared some sweet photographs from her trip.

Looking gorgeous in her black strapless ballgown with sheer detailing, she posed alongside model friends Poppy Delevingne, Jon Kortajarena and Anna Cleveland.

Kitty captioned her snap: "Just found some fun [photos] from @bulgari’s #Barocko party in Rome with @anna_vrc @kortajarenajon & @poppydelevingne."

Plenty of fans commented on the glamorous post, with one writing: "Wow, you're all stunning!" while another added: "Beautiful people!"

Kitty's beautiful gown was a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana number, which she teamed with Bvlgari jewellery, of course. The £4,700 dress featured a corset top, full-skirt and polka dot pattern.



Kitty shared some candid snaps from the Bvlgari event

The 29-year-old is known for her timeless, and often luxurious, looks. In June, the model posed in more of her Bvlgari jewellery, praising the brand for its charitable work during the coronavirus crisis.

Kitty's stunning D&G gown. IMAGE: Getty

Kitty's satin halterneck dress really caught our eye, too! The white gown featured a deep V-neckline and a flattering fitted bodice, which the fashion ambassador teamed with her blonde hair in soft waves and beautiful soft-focus makeup.

"I'm very proud to be associated with a brand that uses their power to lead by example," she wrote on the post - before listing some of the efforts made by the jewellery house to help during the pandemic.

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana at Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

The eldest daughter of Earl Spencer, Lady Kitty is Princess Diana's niece - and many fans often liken her to the late royal, who is of course revered for her timeless style.

Kitty also regularly models for D&G, and many will remember the beautiful hand-painted green dress that she wore to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding.