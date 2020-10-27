Kate Ferdinand dresses baby bump in the cosiest Tesco teddy coat The expectant mum's winter coat is a total bargain...

Kate Ferdinand looked stunning in her off-duty loungewear on Monday, covering up in a cosy teddy coat from Tesco's clothing brand F&F.

"Beige comfy combo for a Monday @fandfclothing #ionlypoppedinfor #Ad #comfy," the pregnant star captioned an Instagram photo.

Showing off her blossoming baby bump, Kate – who is expecting her first child with husband Rio Ferdinand – wore cream wide-leg trousers and a matching top which fans identified as Jayde. But it was her matching jacket that really stole the show!

Costing £35, the bargain winter coat features statement buttons and also comes in black. However, fans were disappointed to find that it is such a popular piece that it has already sold out.

"The Tesco coat!!!" one wrote, while another added: "I need this coat!" A third remarked: "[It would] be nice if they actually stocked them."

Others also commented on her bump, with one writing: "You look amazing, pregnancy glow," and a second said: "Love the colour. Bump is soo cute."

The pregnant star looked stunning in her Tesco coat

This is not the first time the former TOWIE star has wowed fans in affordable clothes from the high street. In July, Kate demonstrated that her maternity style is on point by wearing a pretty summer dress from ASOS.

The £35 frock was a tiered v-neck LBD that could be dressed up or down worn just about anywhere for day or evening. Kate demonstrated the dress’ versatility by combing in with white trainers.

"Lovely little day out today... trainers all day every day at the minute. Comfort first,” she wrote next to the photo.

Kate recently opened up about her pregnancy struggles

With the weather turning colder, we imagine Kate will be swapping her floaty summer dresses for more warm loungewear sets – especially since she recently revealed she has been suffering from painful sciatica.

"The truth is, I am hugely struggling with my lower back and groin! I’ve always had back problems but this is really taking its toll. I don’t like to moan too much on here but the reality is I am struggling," she told fans as she posed for a selfie wearing black leggings and a matching top.

"Some days it’s manageable and others by the end of the day it's a struggle to even stand up. Getting my head around losing the ability to move freely is difficult at times, especially with 3 kids and dogs flying around the house like lunatics…," Kate continued.

