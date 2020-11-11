Amanda Holden just stunned us in her ultra-flattering satin dress Gorgeous in green!

Amanda Holden served us up another gorgeous glam look on Wednesday morning - wearing a chic satin midi dress for the Heart Radio breakfast show.

Strutting towards the camera in her latest outfit video on Instagram, the star simply wrote: "Walking into Wednesday wearing @silkfred."

Friends and fans were quick to comment on the figure-skimming silky dress, which is from one of her favourite online brands, SilkFred - though sadly it doesn't appear to be available to buy at the moment.

WATCH: Amanda models her gorgeous satin dress

"Top frock @silkfred," Escape to the Country presenter Nicki Chapman wrote, while Jenni Falconer added: "Smokin'," alongside a number of fire emojis. We agree!

Amanda's gorgeous dress is from SilkFred

One fan commented: "You look gorgeous… loving the dress and the hair! The whole look is stunning," and another wrote: "Oh my goodness this dress… you look gorgeous in it."

Amanda is back to sharing her daily looks at the Heart Radio studios with her fans, and wowed in a tan leather dress on Tuesday.

Wearing a leather dress from Karen Millen

She teamed her Karen Millen frock with a chic cream knit from Jigsaw, and added a gorgeous pair of leather boots from Zara.

The Britain's Got Talent judge has also been sharing a number of glamorous looks from some other secret projects, including an incredible pink mini dress by Alex Perry and a glittering corseted David Koma number.

Amanda posed in a gorgeous pink Alex Perry mini dress

"Grateful to be filming and cannot wait for you to be able to watch next year! Appreciate being able to continue working with every bit of covid safety you could think of!" the famous mum wrote on Thursday.

Her thigh-split dress prompted plenty of reaction, with Emma Willis writing: "LEGS!" and Michelle Visage echoing: "Yes, legs!"

Rocking a glittering David Koma dress

We love Amanda's chic daytime looks and her daring on-screen outfits. The star's loyal fashion stylist Karl Willett has previously told HELLO!: "She loves to take risks and be adventurous.

"Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."