Emily in Paris' Lily Collins looks très chic for exciting season 2 news Fans of the Netflix hit just received the best news!

Lily Collins has enviable style all on her own, but on Wednesday, she channelled her loveable character Emily Cooper to announce the exciting news that Netflix has commissioned a second series of Emily in Paris – yay!

MORE: Loved Emily in Paris' vintage camera phone case? Get one for £9 before they sell out

The 31-year-old looked très chic in the beautiful 'Vivienne' houndstooth cardigan by W. Cashmere, which features vintage patterns, luxe fabrication, and a timeless silhouette in classic white and camel tones.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emily in Paris is the Netflix show everyone is talking about

The must-have cardi also has a relaxed fit with a slightly cropped hemline and striking buttons. Plus it comes with a matching skirt that features the same houndstooth pattern and a bold contrasting knit trim.

If you don't fancy paying hefty shipping fees, then Zara has a similar cardigan featuring a round neckline, long sleeves and button-up fastening at the front for just £25.99.

READ: Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix's Emily in Paris

MORE: Lily Collins' wedding dress: 5 clues as to what she will wear

Lily joined her fellow stars of the show in a fun video shared by Netflix of the cast saying "Deux" while isolating at home.

Reposting the video on her Instagram, Lily said: "Deux is better than un. I’m freaking out and beyond thrilled (much to Sylvie’s dismay) to announce #EmilyinParis will be returning for Season 2!

"Thank you guys for the love and support and I hope you’re as excited as we are!!..."

Knit Cardigan, £25.99, Zara

Needless to say, fans were thrilled by the news, with one commenting: "SO INCREDIBLY WELL DESERVED!!! The show is such a breath of fresh air and I absolutely cannot wait for season 2! This is fantastic, congratulations to all of you!"

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

Emily in Paris will return for season 2!

Even Friends star Courteney Cox revealed she is a fan by leaving a series of applause emojis in the comments.

While another excited fan wrote: "Currently FREAKING OUT, SCREAMING and CRYING!!! This is beyond exciting and I’m so so so happy!! I literally cannot wait already." Neither can we!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.