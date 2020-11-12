We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby didn't have a very good start to her day on Thursday after she made a rare fashion faux pas ahead of her stint on This Morning.

The TV star shared a video to her Instagram Story, in which she revealed she had accidentally put on two different shoes!

"I hope it's not going to be one of those days today", said Holly. "I've just noticed, I've got odd shoes on."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby realises hilarious fashion faux pas just moments before This Morning

Holly can be forgiven for her mistake as it appears to have been very easily made, considering her pointy-toed heels were near identical.

The only obvious difference once you looked up close was that Holly's left shoe was black while the other was navy blue.

Holly accidentally wore two odd shoes

Fans were quick to reassure Holly that she's not the only one to have ever worn odd shoes – and had she not pointed it out, they wouldn't have even noticed.

"We’ve all done this at least once in our lives," said one. A second wrote: "If it wasn't for your story, I'd of had no idea! Had to zoom in. Please go on air with odd shoes." A third added: "I honestly couldn't tell. You look amazing!"

Holly stunned fans in her gorgeous knitwear

Holly did look amazing, teaming her odd heels with the 'Wool Blend Scalloped Sweater' from & Other Stories and a pair of light wool trousers from Joseph.

Wool Blend Scalloped Sweater, £85, & Other Stories

The gorgeous top features long sleeves with a frilled neck and scalloped, broderie anglaise detailing. It also comes in black and is still available in sizes XS-L.

Holly's slim-leg tailored trousers sit mid-rise and break just above the ankle. While they are an investment at £295, they are a timeless wardrobe staple.

Wool Suiting Trousers, £295, Joseph

And for those hoping Holly would wear her odd shoes on This Morning, she didn't. It appears she noticed her mishap just in time because when she sat down with co-star Phillip Schofield, she was wearing two shoes exactly the same colour.

