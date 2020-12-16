Kim Kardashian's new unisex SKIMS Boyfriend collection just dropped - and it's going fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kim Kardashian is continuing to expand her SKIMS empire. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced Tuesday that her loungewear brand will release its first-ever unisex collection, Boyfriend. It dropped today and a few colorways and styles are already close to selling out just an hour after it launched.

The Boyfriend collection marks the first time SKIMS has included clothing for men, and is composed of “oversized, stretchy and ultra comfortable loungewear pieces inspired by him, made for you,” the brand revealed in a press release. It makes the collection perfect for his-and-hers loungewear matching and staples for cozying up together on chilly winter nights.

The collection is styled in the brand’s nine signature tonal colorways, along with two new colors, and comes complete with unisex tops, tees, tanks, and boxers made with soft jersey. SKIMS Boyfriend collection will include the Boyfriend Tank, Boyfriend T-Shirt, Boyfriend Long Sleeve T-Shirt, and Boyfriend Boxer.

SKIMS The Boyfriend long sleeve t-shirt in Sand, $48, SKIMS

The collection will be available in sizes XXS - 4X and in Marble, Light Heather Gray, Sand, Mica, Clay, Ochre, Sienna, Umber, Oxide, Cocoa, and Onyx. And the price points are reasonable, ranging from $26 for the Boyfriend Boxer to $48 for the Boyfriend Long Sleeve T-Shirt.

SKIMS Boyfriend Boxer in Onyx, $26, SKIMS

SKIMS Boyfriend Tank in heather gray, $36, SKIMS

SKIMS Boyfriend T-shirt in cocoa, $26, SKIMS

Something is telling us this collection is going to go fast.

