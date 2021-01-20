Kim Kardashian's new red SKIMS underwear has launched - and it's perfect for Valentine's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kim Kardashian is continuing to prove that in the midst of alleged troubles with her marriage to Kanye West, she is still shining, pressing on, and building her fashion empire.

Days after showing off a new blonde hair hue, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave a sultry glimpse of her upcoming SKIMS launch in a colorway we want right now.

Kim strikes a pose in SKIMS Jelly Sheer collection

Kim hit her Instagram story Tuesday and shared a photo of herself striking a pose that showed off her gym-honed figure in a red bralette and shorts from the brand’s new Jelly Sheer collection, which is available now. She completed the look with her hair pulled back in a long, sleek braided ponytail that fell past her hips.

The SKIMS mogul was wearing the Jelly Sheer Triangle Bralette and Jelly Sheer Short in Poppy - a red hue perfect for lounging or snuggling up with a significant other on Valentine’s Day and beyond.

SKIMS Jelly Sheer Triangle Bralette, $32, SKIMS

SKIMS Jelly Sheer Short, $26, SKIMS

The budget-friendly Jelly Sheer collection features eight new slinky underwear and bodysuits. Kim told her Twitter followers that they “glide onto your skin and embrace your curves." She also informed fans that the line is available in eight new styles, four colors, and comes in sizes XXS - 4X.

Kim gave a glimpse of the SKIMS Jelly Sheer collection on her Insta Story

The collection ranges from $18 for the dipped thong to $68 for the long sleeve bodysuit. All of the pieces come in colorways poppy, clay, onyx, and sienna.

The new Jelly Sheer collection is available to buy now on SKIMS.com.

