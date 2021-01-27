Lucy Mecklenburgh just wore the perfect loungewear for Valentine's Day She looks so chic

Former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh, who is engaged to fiancé Ryan Thomas, has stunned us in her new Valentine’s Day-inspired loungewear set. Taking to Instagram today to show off her new knitted co-ord set, Lucy gave us a peek into her loungewear style.

The star, who is the co-founder of fitness and wellbeing platform Results Wellness Lifestyle, donned a comfortable tracksuit with a super pretty pattern – love hearts! The knitted cream tracksuit from Anne-Louise Boutique features delicate heart embroidery in a chic black colour. Perfect for Valentine’s Day, don’t you think?

RELATED: Lucy Mecklenburgh celebrates exciting baby news with fiancé Ryan Thomas

MORE: Lucy Mecklenburgh’s new walk-in wardrobe is every girl’s dream – not to mention her shoe collection!

Lucy Mecklenburgh's Valentine's Day loungewear set is super chic

In true lockdown style, Lucy paired her loungewear set with some cosy white slippers and a silver watch. For an effortlessly cool look, she rolled up the sleeves of the jumper, too.

Cosy Cream Heart Knitwear Set, £89, Anne-Louise Boutique

Aside from her fashion sense, Lucy is known for being a keen fitness lover, and runs Results Wellness Lifestyle with celebrity personal trained Cecilia Harris.

Get a 30-day FREE fitness subscription to Lucy Mecklenburgh’s fitness app Results Wellness Lifestyle

We’ve teamed up with Results Wellness Lifestyle to offer HELLO! readers a free 30-day trial, so you can get fit without leaving home. In the app you can access brand new workouts, live exercise classes, deep breathing programmes, meditation audios, over 600+ healthy recipes and cooking videos. You can cancel your free trial at any time. So go on, what are you waiting for!

Train free for 30 days and £19.99 a month after

Train free for 30 days and £44.99 for 3 months after (save 25%)

Train free for 30 days and £119.99 for a year after (save 50%)

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.