Holly Willoughby is the queen of desk-to-daywear dressing and she often turns to the high street to create her glamorous on-screen outfits. From floral dresses to button up knits, statement blouses to tailored trousers, the presenter always looks so chic on This Morning. And one of Holly's favourite high street shops that she wears on repeat is & Other Stories - and we're big fans, too.

Back in January Holly had fans swooning after she donned a pastel pink & Other Stories jumper and she was also spotted wearing & Other Stories in 2020 time and time again. Clearly a big fan of the brand's spring/summer collection, the TV star modelled a show-stopping black floral midi dress complete with puff sleeves and a side split in June. Turns out she loved the style so much that she actually has it in three colours!

With spring just around the corner, we can see Holly browsing & Other Stories' new in buys for a wardrobe refresh. Here's what we think the fashionista will be wearing this season...

Holly has shared several snaps of her favourite & Other Stories outfits

White Lace Mini Dress, £75, & Other Stories

This white lacey frock is so stunning. We can imagine Holly teaming it with chunky heeled boots and hooped earrings.

Embroidered Statement Collar Knit Cardigan, £95, & Other Stories

Holly's a fan of the statement collar trend, wearing it on blouses, dresses and cardigans too - we love this light and breezy knit for spring.

Puff Shoulder Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories

This is the 2021 version of Holly's favourite & Other Stories dress; the square neckline is uber flattering and we'll be layering it under lightweight knits until the warmer weather hits.

Ruffled Puff Sleeve Jumper, £65, & Other Stories

One of Holly's classic spring combos is a fitted knit tucked into a floaty, pleated skirt – and this cute jumper ticks all the boxes.

Floral Jacquard Skirt, £65, & Other Stories

Just like the rest of us, Holly's a fan of floral prints for spring. We can see the presenter wearing this jacquard mini skirt in the coming months.

Ruffled Mulberry Silk Blouse, £95, & Other Stories

This silky blouse can be teamed with everything from high waisted jeans to pencil skirts and culottes.

Ruffled Embroidered A-Line Mini Dress, £85, & Other Stories

Holly would look so gorgeous in this floral frock!

Embroidered Statement Collar Blouse, £65, & Other Stories

Earlier this year, the star wowed in a similar white collared shirt – they say you can never have too much of a good thing.

Belted Overshirt Jacket, £120, & Other Stories

We're obsessed with this belted jacket and Holly would look gorgeous in khaki green.

Quick-Dry Yoga Tights, £45, & Other Stories

Holly loves to kick back in gym leggings at the weekends and we can see her wearing this statement pair.

