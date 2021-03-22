Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS launch is her most glam loungewear yet 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

It seems like every time we turn around Kim Kardashian is dropping a new SKIMS collection - and we’re not complaining at all.

SHOP: Kim Kardashian launches new PASTEL Skims line for spring

Just a week after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star re-launched her Terry collection with dreamy new pastel hues, Kim is back at it again with a SKIMS Jacquard drop. It’s a silky loungewear collection with a glam edge that launches Tuesday, and Kim said it’s her favorite one so far.

Kim Kardashians SKIMS jacquard dinner turned into a SKIMS campaign

The reality TV mogul first announced the collection and celebrated it last week with a SKIMS dinner party that included Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim’s BFF La La Anthony, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkins, and more.

Kim shared several snaps from the dinner on Instagram that showed them partying the night away in pieces from the collection, with all of them rocking strappy Jacquard loungewear bikini tops, shorts, pants, button-down tops, and more as they threw back shots, downed champagne, and enjoyed the dinner.

Kourtney Kardashian rocks the Jacquard short and button-down top

“It’s a Skims dinner party!!! COMING SOON: @SKIMS JACQUARD. MY FAVE Skims collection!,” Kim captioned the photos. “I always say this but we keep outdoing ourselves LOL. A glossy new collection of ultra-luxe and silky smooth loungewear patterned with a Jacquard SKIMS logo.”

SHOP: Kim Kardashian's red SKIMS underwear is still perfect for lounging after Valentine's Day

“Drops in 4 colors and in sizes XXS - 4X on Tuesday, March 23 at 9AM PT. Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM for early access to shop. Swipe to see this fun campaign w my besties!!!," she continued.

The SKIMS Jacquard collection includes six loungewear styles

The collection includes six stylish pieces that are perfect for kicking back at home - the Jacquard triangle bralette, sleep short, sleep pant, long robe, strappy cami, button-up sleep top, as well as a Jacquard eye mask and robe, all covered in the Jacquard SKIMS logo.

The collection comes in four hues - ochre, jasper, marble, and talc.

There are quite a few pieces that we’re obsessed with in this collection, but we love Kim’s bralette, button-up top, and shorts combo in any of the hues. Bookmark to shop those pieces and more below.

SKIMS Jacquard bralette, $42, SKIMS

SKIMS Jacquard short, $52, SKIMS

SKIMS Jacquard button-up top, $62, SKIMS

SKIMS Jacquard pant, $72, SKIMS

SKIMS Jacquard robe, $128, SKIMS

The full SKIMS Jacquard collection launches Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on SKIMS.com, and just like the other drops, we have no doubt this one will sell out fast.

