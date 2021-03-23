Dianne Buswell gets into the Easter spirit in the most beautiful dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell shared a video of herself getting into the Easter spirit this weekend as she crafted some seriously cute Easter vases. Turning to sustainable brand Joanie Clothing for her latest look, the star donned a glamorous vintage-style dress in a bold lipstick print – and her fans loved it.

SEE INSIDE: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's new home is ideal for starting a family

Sharing the video to her 847k Instagram followers, the professional dancer wrote: "Doing some D.I.Di's get it?" as she painted the Easter vases from her beautiful new kitchen in the London home that she shares with boyfriend Joe Sugg.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell films inside new home with Joe Sugg

Keeping in style with her pretty-in-pink look, Dianne paired the dress with a gorgeous pearl headband that perfectly complemented her usual vibrant red hair.

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell unveils the ultimate lockdown cooking disaster

Modelling a classic red manicure and a natural eyeshadow complete with rosy blusher and a muted pink lip, Dianne looked effortlessly chic for her day of Easter crafts.

Dianne was seen arranging vibrant yellow daffodils in her new vases for the perfect Spring home décor.

Strictly star Dianne is a big fan of a bold print

Fans took to the comments to share their love for Dianne's gorgeous style, with one writing: "Your outfit is so cute it's kind of giving me vibes of your jive dresses from last year on Strictly!" whilst another sweetly shared: "Absolutely love that dress, where's it from?"

If you loved Dianne's flattering look this weekend and want to rock the lipstick print for your Easter Sunday crafts, it costs just £48 from Joannie Clothing.

Lips Print Pleated Dress, £48, Joanie Clothing

The sophisticated midi dress features a playful lipstick print perfect for brightening up your wardrobe this spring.

Joanie Clothing describes the dress as having "elbow length sleeves, a half button-through placket on the bodice that leads to a perma-pleated skirt. Complete with a discreet side zip and a thin belt to cinch in the waist." The perfect dress to keep you feeling flirty and fashionable from day to night.

White Pearl Headband, £5, PrettyLittleThing

Complete the look with this stunning pearl headband from PrettyLittleThing.

RELATED: Dianne Buswell gushes over boyfriend Joe Sugg following romantic gesture

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.