Amanda Holden shared another flirty post on Instagram on Friday, this time celebrating Easter with her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts in an adorable bunny costume.

The stars posed in front of a floral wall for the smiling snap, which Amanda captioned: "Morning... #Easter on its way !! And we're all over it #bunniesofinstagram."

They certainly are! Ashley also shared the picture on her own Instagram page, and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the show, with Amanda unzipping her playsuit to create a deep-V neckline.

Amanda and Ashley posed in their 'cuddle bunny' costumes

Fans quickly rushed to comment on the post, as well as the pair's famous friends. Samantha Faiers wrote: "Go girls!" while Ruth Langsford simply shared some fire emojis.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's style over the years as she turns 50

Another fan added: "You ladies are stunning!" and a further said: "@noholdenback do you ever age?? An eternally beautiful woman who gets younger every day."

Amanda later changed into a mini dress from French Connection and looked equally as stunning.

AMANDA WEARS: Mini dress, £75, French Connection

As usual, the presenter has been wowing us all week with her outfits, though the rest of her looks have been a little more expected! On Thursday, she looked gorgeous in a pair of leg-lengthening wide leg jeans from Paige Denim, and an L.K.Bennett pussy-bow blouse.

Cuddle bunny costume, £38.52, Amazon

And on Wednesday, Amanda wowed fans in a strutting video wearing a figure-hugging denim jumpsuit from Forever Unique.

Tuesday's look was a chic white utility dress from Reiss with sheer sleeves, twin-pockets and a flattering belt that nipped her in at the waist, and for Monday's look, Amanda looked equally as glamorous as she arrived for her morning radio show, layering a pretty blouse underneath her pencil frock.

Wearing Reiss on Tuesday

The 50-year-old star, who always looks fresh despite her tiring work schedule, has previously revealed that she likes to refresh her skin with a facial mist - we wonder if she does it before she steps out in front of the cameras?

Recommending the Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro Mist, she told HELLO!: "With my early morning starts for radio my makeup can sometimes dry out by the end of the day so I like to keep this hydrating mist handy in my bag to refresh my makeup and give my skin a little boost."

