Fiona Ward
Amanda Holden was dressed for Easter in an adorable bunny costume with her friend Ashley Roberts on Friday! See her outfit here
Amanda Holden shared another flirty post on Instagram on Friday, this time celebrating Easter with her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts in an adorable bunny costume.
The stars posed in front of a floral wall for the smiling snap, which Amanda captioned: "Morning... #Easter on its way !! And we're all over it #bunniesofinstagram."
They certainly are! Ashley also shared the picture on her own Instagram page, and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the show, with Amanda unzipping her playsuit to create a deep-V neckline.
Amanda and Ashley posed in their 'cuddle bunny' costumes
Fans quickly rushed to comment on the post, as well as the pair's famous friends. Samantha Faiers wrote: "Go girls!" while Ruth Langsford simply shared some fire emojis.
Another fan added: "You ladies are stunning!" and a further said: "@noholdenback do you ever age?? An eternally beautiful woman who gets younger every day."
Amanda later changed into a mini dress from French Connection and looked equally as stunning.
AMANDA WEARS: Mini dress, £75, French Connection
As usual, the presenter has been wowing us all week with her outfits, though the rest of her looks have been a little more expected! On Thursday, she looked gorgeous in a pair of leg-lengthening wide leg jeans from Paige Denim, and an L.K.Bennett pussy-bow blouse.
Cuddle bunny costume, £38.52, Amazon
And on Wednesday, Amanda wowed fans in a strutting video wearing a figure-hugging denim jumpsuit from Forever Unique.
Tuesday's look was a chic white utility dress from Reiss with sheer sleeves, twin-pockets and a flattering belt that nipped her in at the waist, and for Monday's look, Amanda looked equally as glamorous as she arrived for her morning radio show, layering a pretty blouse underneath her pencil frock.
Wearing Reiss on Tuesday
The 50-year-old star, who always looks fresh despite her tiring work schedule, has previously revealed that she likes to refresh her skin with a facial mist - we wonder if she does it before she steps out in front of the cameras?
Recommending the Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro Mist, she told HELLO!: "With my early morning starts for radio my makeup can sometimes dry out by the end of the day so I like to keep this hydrating mist handy in my bag to refresh my makeup and give my skin a little boost."
