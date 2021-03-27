We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden kicked off the weekend in style ahead of sharing a very important announcement – she's now on Depop!

The Britain's Got Talent judge showcased her long legs in a pretty floral mini dress from French Connection, which may even find its way onto the shopping app in the future.

Amanda's frock features a plunging V neckline, on trend puffed sleeves, tiered patterned fabric and an alluring open back.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's style over the years as she turns 50

"With its delicate floral pattern and scene-stealing silhouette, the contemporary dress pairs perfectly with classic trainers or sleek heels to be ready for any occasion," the product description reads.

Shortly after Amanda posed in her scene-stealing dress, she shared another post on her Instagram Stories to announce that her Depop shop is now live.

Amanda looked gorgeous in her floral mini

"My new @depop account is now live. New items added weekly," she captioned a snap of some of the designs for sale on her account.

Among the items up for grabs is the silk custom-made gown by Zeynep Kartel that Amanda wore for the BGT semi-finals, which is priced at £800.

More purse-friendly options include a mint green knit jumper from & Other Stories for £40, and a Dancing Leopard floral wrap dress, also priced at £40.

You can now buy a selection of Amanda's clothes on Depop

Amanda's current items are selling fast so if you want to grab a piece of her wardrobe before the next drop, we suggest you act now.

All proceeds will go to Theo’s Hope, an appeal Amanda launched to provide special bereavement counsellors at all UK maternity units. It was named after her son Theo, who was stillborn in 2011.

V-Neck Dress, £75, French Connection

Amanda has been wowing us all week with her outfits. On Thursday, she looked gorgeous in a pair of leg-lengthening wide-leg jeans from Paige Denim, and an L.K.Bennett pussy-bow blouse.

And on Wednesday, Amanda wowed fans in a strutting video wearing a figure-hugging denim jumpsuit from Forever Unique.

Tuesday's look was a chic white utility dress from Reiss with sheer sleeves, twin-pockets and a flattering belt that nipped her in at the waist, and for Monday's look, Amanda looked equally as glamorous as she arrived for her morning radio show, layering a pretty blouse underneath her pencil frock.

