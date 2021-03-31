Kendall Jenner’s candy-colored workout look screams spring - and we found the best dupe for less than $30

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Who needs traditional black leggings when you can add a major pop of color for spring to your athleisure looks.

Kendall Jenner did just that when she worked out in Alo Yoga’s neon tangerine No Limit bra and high-waist biker shorts and shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story that showed her revealing her toned physique in the chic athleisure look made for the season.

Kendall showed off her Alo Yoga set on her Instagram story

Both the bra and shorts have features that set them apart from similar athleisure looks. The bra is ribbed and has a soft, sculpting performance airbrush, criss-cross bra straps, and ribbed side panels. It lifts and supports and is designed to flatter every body type.

The shorts are made with the celeb-loved brand’s signature lifting, sculpting, and smoothing airbrush fabric that flatters figures, and it has a 4-way stretch that allows for easy movement. It also has built-in moisture-wicking & anti-odor technology too.

We loved the look and tracked it down on Alo Yoga. We also found a similar bright orange look on Amazon for less than $30.

No Limit Bra, $62, Alo Yoga

High Waist Biker Short, $56, Alo Yoga

OQQ Orange Workout Set, $25.99 Amazon

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also modeled a chic athleisure Alo Yoga lavender set - a sports bra and leggings - for her recent Alo Yoga campaign, and was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing the brand’s bright aqua Delight Bralette and High Waist Airlift Legging.

Kendall is just one of many stars who have rocked Alo Yoga’s candy-colored athleisure sets.

Hailey Bieber twinned with Kendall in the same tangerine set when she wore it to work out at popular LA workout studio The Doggpound, and popped up on their Instagram lifting weights in the look.

Hailey wore a pink and orange Alo Yoga bike short set for her workout

Justin Bieber’s wife also has an affinity for the pink colorway in the bike shorts set too. The model wore an Alo Real Bra Tank in Parisian Pink and High Waist Biker Shorts in Parisian Pink ($56) with a neon face mask on a different day to her Doggpound workout and could be seen lifting kettlebells.

The bright-hued sets aren’t just perfect for workouts, though. They’re also great for athleisure looks too - and the versatility of the sets is why we and so many celebs are obsessed.

