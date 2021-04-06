Garcelle Beauvais' red hot activewear has fans all saying the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

As things start to open back up in the U.S., Garcelle Beauvais is continuing to work on her fitness like so many of us.

GET THE LOOK: Garcelle Beauvais stuns in double denim - and everyone is saying the same thing

And the Real co-host is doing it in style.

We're obsessed with Garcelle's red hot Carbon 38 outfit

Garcelle showed off her workout moves on Instagram over the weekend as she worked out at home wearing bright red high-waist Carbon 38 leggings and a high-shine red sports bra in the brand’s Takara shine carbon red.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star paired the look with a white zip-up jacket as she lifted her arms over her head and stretched out an arm band to enhance her toning.

The full Carbon 38 Takara shine set appears to be sold out in red, but it also comes in pink, blue, and gray. The leggings are still available in red, though, and we found a similar non-shine red bra on Carbon 38 too.

Carbon 38 Cloud Compression bra, $75, Carbon 38

Carbon 38 Takara shine leggings, $98, Carbon 38

Carbon 38 high-rise leggings, $98, Carbon 38

Garcelle did her exercises on a custom yoga mat emblazoned with her name, and she also revealed a glimpse of her chic patio lined with an ivory carpet topped with cozy ivory chairs and plush ottomans while she was at it.

“Getting it in #saturdayvibes #workinprogress who’s getting ready for a hot girl Summer?” she captioned the photo.

"Takara Shine red looks so good on you!!," Carbon 38 wrote in the comments, while a fan added, "Loving your workout look!" More of Garcelle’s followers chimed in too, saying that they’ve been working out for summer as well.

"Biked 20 miles this weekend along with HIIT training throughout the week", one replied. "Working out Garcelle, Love it; Stay Safe."

Garcelle's Kat Maconie heels are perfect for spring and summer

Speaking of summer, Garcelle gave us more summer style inspo when she shared a Boomerang of herself flashing a gorgeous pair of orange patent leather Kat Maconie heels, complete with round gold heels.

"Kicking my heels up @katmaconie", she captioned it. "Those are the cutest shoes I have ever seen!" a fan commented. "Ooh those are cute," another replied.

We loved them too and tracked them down on Kat Maconie.

Kat Maconie Suzu heels, $335/£245, Kat Maconie

Here’s to summer fitness - and style prep!

