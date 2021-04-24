We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden left fans speechless on Saturday wearing the most eye-catching dress to promote her new BBC One game show I Can See Your Voice.

The BGT star looked sensational rocking a fitted, magenta mini dress by Australian designer Alex Perry.

Amanda wowed in the brand's velvet-look 'Harley' stretch-fit frock, which features ruched detailing, long sleeves, open-back and a surprising twist – shoulder pads!

WATCH: Amanda Holden twirls in flirty floral dress

The fashion-forward star added height to her petite frame with a pair of skyscraper heels by Gianvito Rossi and wore a touch of bling thanks to her sparkly hooped earrings by Terzihan.

Amanda's fans were obsessed with her bright pink dress, with one commenting: "This dress is incredible! You look [fire emojis] Where is it from? I need it!" A second gushed: "Wow. You look amazing, Amanda."

A third added: "You look absolutely stunning and beautiful," and a fourth said: "Looking perfect in pink."

Amanda looked gorgeous in her Alex Perry dress

Amanda shared a number of photos of her winning look on Instagram, including one of her working her best angles for photographers.

Captioning the photo, the TV said: "I Can See Your Voice back on BBC1 and @bbciplayer at 7:25 pm tonight! With special guest @rokeating [photo by] @tomdymond."

Amanda is a huge fan of Alex Perry and even wore one of his designs for a promo photoshoot for the new programme.

Alex Perry Stretch-Fit Mini Dress, £1,650, Farfetch

Wearing an orange sequinned pencil dress with a deep-V neckline and the brand's signature waist-cinching silhouette, Amanda's look was no doubt chosen by her fashion stylist Karl Willett, who dresses the star for all her appearances.

Amanda's new singing gameshow sees members of the public try and tell the difference between good and bad mystery singers with the help of an all-star panel of judges in their bid to win prize money.

The show is presented by Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness and alongside Amanda are comedian Jimmy Carr and This Morning presenter Alison Hammond. The team are also joined by special guest stars who also sing with the final contestants in a duet.

