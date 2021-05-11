Naomi Osaka sets Instagram on fire in the string bikini you need for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Sign us up for every bikini in Naomi Osaka’s new Frankie’s Bikinis collection.

On the heels of her new collab with the brand, The tennis star made fans go wild yet again when she popped on Instagram wearing a string bikini from the collection, which launched Monday.

Naomi stunned in a string bikini from her new Frankie's Bikinis collection

In the photo, Naomi lounges on a plush coach wearing the look as her mermaid blue hair flows around her. In a second photo on the post, the sports champ can be seen sitting on a marble fireplace rocking a colorful, striped halter bikini and serving major abs.

The Naomi Osaka x Frankie’s Bikinis Tia Triangle Satin bikini has a top with ultra-thin straps that tie around the neck and back to give you a custom fit, and bottoms that have flirty ruched detailing and side ties to fit comfortably on your body.

The bikini is definitely a head-turner, not only because of its appearance from the front, but the bottoms happen to be thong bikini bottoms. They come in 45 eye-catching colors, including neon green and pastel pink. The satin, double-lined top is available in 38 colors.

We loved the look and tracked it down on Frankie’s Bikinis. You can also shop the entire collection here.

Naomi Osaka x Frankie’s Bikinis Tia Triangle Satin Top, $85, Frankie’s Bikinis

Naomi Osaka x Frankie’s Bikinis Tia Triangle Satin Bottoms $80, Frankie’s Bikinis

As for Naomi’s striped bikini, it’s the Malibu Halter String Bikini in Libra Stripe. It’s inspired by the "effortlessly cool vibes" of the Malibu coast and has wraparound detailing. It is also adjustable on the neck and back to customize the fit.

You can rock the bottoms in the Skimpy bikini bottoms, which have double circle hardware at the hips and a cheeky high-cut, or in the thong style.

Malibu Halter String Bikini Top, $90, Frankie’s Bikinis

Malibu Halter String Skimpy Bikini Bottoms, $70, Frankie’s Bikinis

"Out now, I’ll put the link in my bio and my stories," Naomi captioned the bikini post. Fans went wild with many pointing out that her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, is one lucky guy, and others commenting on how incredible she looked and how much they wanted those bikinis.

“Hot girl summer!!!”, one follower commented. "Energy," Naomi replied. “Disney set unrealistic expectations of how mermaids look. This is how I imagine a mermaid to look,” another replied. "Girrrllll don’t hurt em", an additional follower chimed in.

The collection marks Naomi’s first-ever swimwear collection, and features a variety of eye-catching bikinis in bright colors and bold prints, and channels Naomi’s “sporty yet feminine style”.

Naomi's Frankie's bikini collab marks her first-ever bikini collectino

The pieces, which can be mixed and matched, include styles available in sizes XS-XL and select styles offered up to 2XL. Prices range from $80-$190.

"I think it's really important for brands to design for all women, not just certain sizes or shapes or body types. For me, it's important to align myself with brands that make inclusivity a priority," Naomi said.

The collection also comes with one-piece swimsuits

"Frankies Bikinis holds high standards for inclusivity, which allows everyone to be able to find products that make them feel confident and empowered. That's exactly what we aimed to do with this collection."

