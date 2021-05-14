Tracee Ellis Ross oozes glamour in figure-hugging sequin dress

Tracee Ellis Ross gave us all the feels in a behind-the-scenes video from a recent photoshoot – and she looked like a total knockout!

The Black-ish actress oozed glamour rocking a floor-length, figure-hugging silver sequin gown as she perched on a box and pulled a variety of poses for the camera.

Tracee looked effortless as she expertly placed her hands around her face and across her body to show off her best angles.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross was on the receiving end of the most epic makeover

Needless to say, her fans went wild for the seductive display, with one commenting: "Once a model, always a model." A second said: "One word – mesmerising!"

A third added: "Reigning Queen! No-one compares," and a fourth wrote: "Stunning. Elegant. Iconic. She got it from her mama."

Tracee's glamorous appearance is a far cry from her most recent makeover, which saw her adorable toddler niece give her a brand new look.

Tracee looked gorgeous in her sequinned dress

Fun-loving Tracee shared the most amazing video this week of herself letting the little girl draw all over her face with a bright pink lipstick. The star laughed and encouraged her young relative to use her as a drawing board and even called her, "my new makeup artist".

Tracee explained more in the caption of the post she shared on Instagram: "Meet my new makeup artist! My niece Everlee found my little zip pouch in my purse.

"So we went through it all and she emptied the contents (including tampons...which she hooked into my straps) and she generously and beautifully did my make-up."

Tracee always looks glam

The sweet youngster is the daughter of Tracee's sister, Chudney Ross, who is a producer. Tracee is a family woman through and through and is incredibly close to her siblings and her mum, Diana Ross, too.

In honour of Mother's Day, she shared the most beautiful photos with the superstar, alongside a heartfelt message to Diana.

"MAMA ~ I love you beyond! @dianaross. Sending Happy Mother’s Day wishes to all those who Mother, who nurture and teach us about mothering and what it is to be mothered," she wrote. "A special embrace to those who need extra love today. I see you and send love to you. May we honor the mother within each of us."

