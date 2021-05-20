Kelly Ripa has made a triumphant return to the gym after months of working out at home - and it’s not taken her long to get back into tip-top shape.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host recently shared a photo of one of her hardcore exercise regimes and her washboard abs are a force to be reckoned with.

In the photo, Kelly was wearing hot pants and a cropped top and wore a mask as she was put through her paces.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa pulls off impressive moves during at-home dance workout

Her stomach was on display and her toned physique was impressive to say the least.

Kelly captioned it: "Work in progress," but it looked like her work there was done! The TV host was sweating it out at the Anna Kaiser Studios.

The trainer previously opened up about her client's dedication to fitness and told Women's Health: "She’s stayed consistent, she’s been committed, it’s something that she does for her.

Kelly was being put through her paces

You need to find something that you love to do, and that will help you show up, that thing that makes you feel really jazzed, and makes you feel great after, too."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the mum-of-three turned to something very different for her workout - virtual reality.

Both Kelly and Mark are dedicated to their fitness

Kelly tried out the Oculus headset with the app Supernatural, which offers a variety of cardio workouts that take you across the globe, and all from the comfort of your own home.

Praising the set-up on her show, Kelly admitted that "three days later" everything was still sore and that she was "dripping with sweat".

Kelly will soon be able to work out alongside her exercise buddy and husband, Mark Consuelos. The pair were separated once again as he filmed his show, Riverdale, in Vancouver, but he's now on his way home to New York.

