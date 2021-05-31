Kristin Cavallari swears by this $13 Amazon beauty tool for the best skin of her LIFE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kristin Cavallari revealed a major secret weapon in her beauty arsenal - and it’s so affordable!

The Laguna Beach and Hills alum swears by her butterfly-shaped, rose quartz Gua Sha - an anti-aging beauty tool that helps fade fine lines, banish wrinkles, and lift the skin. It also helps beauty products penetrate deeper.

Kristin swears by Gua Sha tools to keep her skin looking youthful

Kristin showed off the tool on her Instagram Story earlier this year, according to Us Weekly, and the reality star’s skin looks so flawless and youthful, that it’s definitely worth a try.

We tracked Kristin’s fave took down on Amazon and were thrilled to see it marked down to half off of the original price at $12.99.

DYStone Natural Rose Quartz Gua Sha Butterfly Tool, $12.99, Amazon

The rose quartz in the tool is made out of 100% rose quartz healing crystal, and there are four sides of the Gua Sha board that help you use the tool at a variety of angles.

Celebrity makeup artist Nina Park, who has created glam looks for Hailey Bieber, Lily-Rose Depp, Zoe Kravitz, Brie Larson, and more, is also a fan of Gua Shua tools to revitalize the skin.

“I'm always looking for the best, new, innovative products for work and to recommend to friends and clients,” she told Hello! exclusively earlier this year. “I also think [the key to good skincare] is definitely keeping the skin moisturized, drinking a lot of water, getting rest.”

Celebrity makeup artist Nina Park swears by Gua Sha face tools for her clients

Nina swears by facial rollers, particularly ones that give you a lymphatic massage, like Gua Sha face rollers and Jillian Dempsey’s Gold Vibrating tool. ”When I have five to ten extra minutes with a client, I try to incorporate it to de-puff and bring color back to the face. It's just a great prep for starting makeup”.

It’s a beauty tool that has become a staple for Hollywood makeup artists and their clients.

Speaking of beauty products, Kristin recently launched her first beauty line under her Uncommon James brand - a five-piece skincare line called Uncommon Beauty.

Kristin launched her first beauty line - Uncommon Beauty - in May

"I live a clean lifestyle, so it was important to make sure that at the end of the day when I'm washing my face, I have peace of mind that everything I'm putting on my body is just as good for me as what I'm putting in it," Cavallari told Refinery29 about the brand. "Also, I don't like taking a lot of time getting ready. Instead of having 20 products, I'd rather have three, four, or five that are really effective and do what they're supposed to do."

Kristin said the five Uncommon Beauty products are what are in her current skin-care routine: an exfoliating powder cleanser, a peptide "nectar" with vitamin C, a lightweight moisturizer, eye cream, and a mango-flavored lip balm. "At night, I use our Foaming Cleanser and Eye Cream. In the morning, I use the Nectar and the Daily Water Cream, put mascara on, fill in my brows, and call it a day. Then I bring the Mango Lip Balm everywhere I go."

