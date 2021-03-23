Cynthia Erivo wows in a pink tiered dress fit for a princess

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Cynthia Erivo has never played when it comes to making a style statement.

The fashionable thesp has given us elevated look after look - even during the pandemic - and not one of them has been boring.

Cynthia wowed in a soft pink Greta Constantine dress

That was true again when the Harriet star shared a video of herself on Instagram wearing a soft pink Greta Constantine dress with tiered ruffles that flowed all around her as she sat down in front of a white backdrop.

Cynthia completed the look with matching pink nails and soft waves in her fiery red hair.

The delicate eyelet one-shoulder midi dress, styled by celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, is from the designer’s Resort 2021 collection. We loved the dress so much that we found two similar pink ruffled versions for less.

Cynthia rocked the dress as she promoted her new series Genius Aretha on National Geographic.

“It took an army of brave and talented people to bring #GeniusAretha to life,” Cynthia captioned the ethereal clip. “Let me be clear. It’s never ever just me. The cast and crew went through great lengths to make this special and befitting of Queen Aretha. We all see the finished product, but we rarely see the tireless efforts of the people who put it all together.”

The actress’s fans and friends were quick to praise her in the comments, with one follower writing, “Wow! You’re just so beautiful.” Another chimed in “Stunning!”, while many more added heart emojis.

The dreamy one-shoulder dress comes complete with eyelet detailing

The limited series tells the story of Aretha Franklin, whom Cynthia plays in it, and it gives a deeper, look into her life.

“She was the queen in every sense of the word,” Erivo told Entertainment Tonight about playing the late iconic singer, adding that portraying Aretha is “definitely a big undertaking, but I’ve had a really good time.”

The series in the late 1960s and recounts Franklin’s efforts to record her first album with Atlantic Records. It goes on to cover many career and personal moments in the next two decades that followed.

