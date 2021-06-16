Sofia Vergara dazzles in a mind-blowing dress

Per usual, Sofia Vergara isn’t playing her on-screen fashion small.

The Modern Family star turned heads yet again in a striking blue sequinned gown Tuesday night on America's Got Talent. It's not the first time that Sofia has showcased the midi version of the Pamella Roland Sequin Sash One-Shoulder Gown - but she looked just as spectacular the second time around.

The star has previously been pictured wearing the design

The Bottom of the 9th actress also looked gorgeous on the show last week when she hit the stage rocking a strapless navy dress with intricate silver leaf embroidery and pearls. She accessorised it with a set of diamond necklaces.

Sofia paired her strapless dress with diamond jewelry on AGT last week

Beauty-wise, Sofia's long brunette hair was styled in loose waves, and she opted for a bold makeup look with a smokey eye and hot pink lipstick.

Sofia is one of the four judges on AGT, alongside Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

The show kicked off at the beginning of the month, and Simon returned to the judges' table after missing the second half of the last season due to injury.

Sofia joined the judging panel on AGT last season and it was certainly an eventful debut! Heidi was forced to briefly step away following a COVID-19 scare, and Simon missed most of the series after breaking his back following a bike accident.

Simon Cowell is back on the show after suffering a back injury

We’re happy to see them all back on set and in action.

It's been a busy time for Sofia now that AGT is back on the screen, but prior to the start of the season, the star enjoyed some quality family time away at her luxurious holiday home, Casa Chipi Chipi, where she soaked up the sun with her husband, Joe Manganiello and their pet chihuahua.

