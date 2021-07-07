Martine McCutcheon causes a stir wearing nothing but a headscarf The actress got sidetracked tidying her home…

Martine McCutcheon left fans swooning on Wednesday after she shared a risqué video of herself on her Instagram Story. The 45-year-old star was too relatable as she admitted to her fans that she had been tidying her home, but had been sidetracked by a headscarf she hadn't seen for years. Queue the procrastination!

Causing a stir, the Love Actually actress wrote: "When you're in the nod tidying up but find a headscarf you love! #birthdaysuit", as she posed in the chic white accessory.

It didn't take long to realise that Martine's reference to "being in the nod" meant she was actually naked, baring her shoulders to her 423k followers.

Martine's post comes after the star shared a powerful message on social media about learning to love your life. In a cryptic message, the star penned: "Ok. So today I took the reigns and control back with something very important. A big change."

"I'm a bit nervous but change is good! You just have to believe in yourself," she continued.

Whether Martine's statement is related to her posing nude on her luxe white bed, we're not sure. But we're here for her confidence!

It's not the first time the glamorous star has caused a stir on social media for showing off her body. Last year, she posed dressed only in a white shirt and with her hair in a neat top knot, looking gorgeous as she smiled broadly at the camera whilst holding her personalised mug.

The star posed for a glamorous snap in her garden last month

"Came back to bed for a cuppa! #naughtybutnice," she captioned it. Sharing the same picture on her stories she also wrote: "That's the problem when you put fresh bed sheets on your bed – you never want to leave! Back to bed for a cuppa!"

The former Eastenders star is a proud mother of her gorgeous son Rafferty, who she shares with husband Jack McManus. She often leaves fans' hearts melting with her adorable posts of her son as he grows up.

