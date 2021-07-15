ASOS just recreated Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic pink 90s Oscars dress - and wow!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Back in 1999, Gwyneth Paltrow's Ralph Lauren ballgown put pink back on the map, inspiring fashion fans and namesake designers. Celebrated as one of the greatest Oscars dresses in history, ASOS has since recreated the look for less – and it's worthy of the red carpet.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow makes surprising confession about daughter Apple

Gwyneth wowed in a Ralph Lauren pink taffeta gown at the 1999 Oscars

Adorned with similar spaghetti straps and an elegant fitted bodice, this £95 version is a real show-stopper. Tying into a feminine ballerina bow at the back, the glossy satin-style fabric certainly adds a luxurious touch. Designed for your most memorable moments, we can see it teamed with silver jewels, metallic heels and a matching pink clutch bag.

READ: Gwyneth Paltrow swears by this $28 miracle moisturizer that sells every minute worldwide

Pink Satin Midi Dress, £95, ASOS

For her appearance at the 71st Academy Awards, Gwyneth accessorised her taffeta gown with $160,000 worth of Harry Winston diamonds, courtesy of her sparkling choker necklace, statement stud earrings and cuffed bracelet. Sweeping her blonde hair into a sleek, low chignon, the Shakespeare In Love star rocked a pearlescent eyeshadow complete with rosy blusher and a berry kissed lip – divine.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow's minimalist homes with husband Brad Falchuk revealed

The actress accessorised with $160,000 worth of Harry Winston diamonds

Speaking to a reporter at the time, Gwyneth said that she wanted to look "really sweet" on the red carpet:

"If you think about how much people are talking about something as silly as a dress, I think it would make me absolutely incapable of leaving the house. So I just tuned it all out and wore what I thought was pretty," she explained.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow healthy lunch with husband Brad

Decades on and Gwyneth's Oscars look still holds a lot of sentimental value. In 2015, the mum-of-two told People that she hoped her daughter Apple might follow in her footsteps:

"Maybe she'll wear it to prom and do a Pretty in Pink thing and resew it and cut it up," she said, later changing her mind and quipping, "I don't know if I'd let her chop that one up."

Gwyneth also owns all of the Harry Winston jewels from her red carpet appearance, after her father Bruce Paltrow surprised her with the set.

"I had borrowed [these] Harry Winston earrings and necklace for the Oscars, and then after I won, my dad, as a present, surprised me with them," she revealed to Vogue. Getting emotional, Gwyneth added: "I wore the earrings and necklace when I got married to Brad [Falchuk] in homage to my dad, as a way of keeping him there with us."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.