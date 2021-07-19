Mrs Hinch just dressed baby Lennie in a £3 Morrisons outfit and it's too cute The Instagram sensation loves to shop at the supermarket

Mrs Hinch hasn't been as active on Instagram lately - and rightly so. She welcomed her beautiful second son Lennie into the world in May and has been enjoying her baby bubble with her brood.

On Sunday evening, the cleaning sensation checked in with her 4.1 million followers, sharing a snap of the two month old tot, and we think you'll agree, he looks totally adorable!

The blonde beauty wrote: "The best smiles reach your eyes. Lots of love to you all xxx Our Lennie."

In the comments section, there were a lot of compliments about her baby's super cute outfit. We've tracked it down and it's actually not a designer number, but from the Nutmeg clothing range at supermarket Morrisons. Result!

How cute is baby Lennie?

The 'Nautical Print Romper' costs just £3 and features a nautical print with an embroidered sailor boat. It has poppers and button fastenings to help with dressing and is a true timeless number. Currently, all sizes are in stock.

little nutmeg nautical print romper, £3, Nutmeg at Morrisons

Designer clothes just aren't on the mum-of-two's radar. Speaking about "keeping it real" despite her millions, Stacey Solomon's bestie said in her book: "I think people believe I walk around in Louboutins, but the truth is, I don't own a pair.People are like, 'Mrs Hinch, you should be walking around with a Louis Vuitton handbag', but I love my New Look."

When the Essex native introduced her son to the world, she said: ""Hello Everyone. Jamie, Ronnie, Henry and I have a little someone to introduce to you. Born today, 22/05/21 at 12:56am, weighing 7lb 4 ounces, please meet Lennie Alan James Hinchliffe."

She continued: "I have absolutely no words to explain how I'm feeling right now guys but what I do know is that our hearts are so full," she continued. "We are so very grateful and SO in love. Let the Adventures of Ron, Len & Hen begin. Thank you so so much for all of your beautiful well wishes and messages checking in on us. Your support and love means the world."