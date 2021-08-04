Robin Roberts' stunning Making the Cut dress is less than $80 on Amazon 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Robin Roberts turned heads in the best way as she served up an inspirational nugget in her Good Morning America dressing room wearing a statement-making, structured dress we want in our closets right now.

The veteran journalist looked incredible in the blue, green, and white floral number by Making the Cut contestant and fashion designer Gary Graham, who took the dress to the next level with structured shoulders, a strappy tie-waist, and a whimsical hemline.

Fans went wild over Robin's Making the Cut dress by Gary Graham

The figure-flattering number won Making the Cut’s season two episode one for good reason, and it’s way more affordable than we would have guessed. You can snag it for less than $80 on Amazon.

It makes for the perfect look for casual summer fetes and works well as a transitional piece for early fall too.

Gary Graham Making the Cut Self-Tie Dress, $79.90, Amazon

As for Robin’s inspirational message, she encouraged fans to "ask God for His help" and "let Him lead you in every way."

"Good morning! #GlamFam and I here to share some #TuesdayThoughts. What are yours?" she captioned the post. And while fans thanked her for the message in the comments, they also couldn't stop praising her look.

"Gary Graham from Making the Cut dress!! Looks awesome," one follower wrote. "I loved that dress on you today. You just get it right every time," another added, while an additional fashion lover chimed in: "Love your Making the Cut dress."

Robin looked incredible in a Roland Mouret cape sheath dress when she hosted Jeopardy

Robin continued to prove that she is a total style star when she dazzled yet again in a soft pink Roland Mouret cape sheath dress as she guest hosted Jeopardy last month, and we were smitten with the figure-flattering cut of that midi look too.

The Good Morning America anchor finished the chic look with dainty drop earrings and her signature pumps.

Simply stunning!

