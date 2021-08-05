We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan set hearts racing when she posted a stunning selfie on Wednesday, wearing a cut-out brown crop top, baggy black denim jeans and matching Dr. Martens.

The Instagram snap was taken from a cast trailer as Michelle is currently filming Sky One TV show Brassic, where she plays the role of Erin Croft. Her character has an edgy sense of style compared to Michelle's trademark girly style, such as the holiday looks she shared on Instagram when she flew to Majorca with husband Mark Wright recently.

The 34-year-old, who has been married to former TOWIE star Mark since 2015, wrote: "Back in her Doc Martin’s." The caption included a black heart emoji and a black movie camera emoji.

Michelle Keegan causes a stir with flawless physique in new behind-the-scenes fitness video

Michelle accessorised the look with chunky gold earrings and two gold chain necklaces. She tied her voluminous signature brunette locks up, leaving some strands of hair at the front loose.

Sharing the new look

Posing with her right hand in her pocket, she held her phone up to the mirror to take the snap. She showed off her glowing tan and toned figure. Her silver belly button piercing was also on show.

Michelle wore full make-up including a brown lip shade, which complemented her outfit.

Chocolate cut-out rash top, £26, Urban Outfitters

Fans were keen to know where they could purchase the crop top. One fan commented: "Where’s the outfit from?!" Another fan commented: "It must be illegal to be this beautiful, surely."

If you want to shop Michelle's look, you're in luck as Urban Outfitters sells the top for £26.

Looking radiant with a natural makeup look

She recently shared a behind-the-scenes image from a photoshoot she did to promote the upcoming season of Brassic, which took place just a couple of days after Michelle and her husband Mark returned from their holiday.

While away in Majorca, Michelle posted snaps on Instagram as she enjoyed the sunshine, prompting the outfits she wore to sell out online.

