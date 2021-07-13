Lisa Faulkner has finally managed to get away for a sun-soaked holiday, but she ended up making a heartfelt plea to fans who might be planning their own vacations.

As she sat in the airport, the John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen presenter urged fans to "print" things off to avoid unnecessary headaches.

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner shares mortification at embarrassing moment at home

"So, I'm just having a coffee in Pret in the airport," she said. "The airport's pretty quiet actually and we've got through really fast.

"Just if you are going away, remember to print out everything, even if you've got it on your phone, just print it all out because loads of people were sort of held up by their phones, but we had everything printed out."

Lisa had her mask off, but she signed off the video by admitting that she was pleased to "put it back on".

Before her holiday, the star had a small worry as she hadn't slept much the night and wasn't certain if she had filled out everything properly.

In a snap of herself in the car, she wrote: "The face of someone who has had about 4hrs sleep..on the way to the airport and hoping I've filled all the forms in correctly."

The star had an important message for fans

Lisa's next snap was of a beach chair and bag, with the celebrity chef presumably about to recline and relax for several days.

She also announced a small social media break, confirming that her phone would be in her bag for the next "several days".

The star's holiday comes after she had a small kitchen mishap last month that left her husband and viewers of Weekend Kitchen in hysterics.

The 49-year-old posted a series of outtakes from the popular cooking show, and highlighted that cocktail making was not her forte.

In the hilarious clip, she ended up spilling the drink everywhere and almost knocking over a very expensive looking glass, all while her husband John Torode chuckled in the background.

The star will be relaxing for the next few days

Fans couldn't contain their laughter, rushing to the comments section to post an onslaught of laughing face emojis.

One fan wrote: "Crying with laughter" and another added: "This has made my night."

Lisa's caption read: "This has really cheered me up! Took a couple of takes for me to make a cocktail, thought you guys might like it! Last show until the autumn on Saturday #johnandlisasweekendkitchen @itv 11.30. Can you tell I don't usually make cocktails?"

John and Lisa met while filming Masterchef, and they went on to get married at the stunning Anyhoe Park in 2019, where their guests included John’s Masterchef co-star Greg Wallace, as well as Amanda Holden and Tamzin Outhwaite.

