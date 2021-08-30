Jennifer Lopez's grunge-to-glam transformation in Venice is truly jaw-dropping

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Proving she’s more than worthy of her icon status, Jennifer Lopez just reminded us all that she’s not just a triple threat singer-dancer-actress, she's also a reigning fashion queen. Without missing a beat, JLo went from rock chic to regal in two seriously stylish outfits.

The Hustlers star showed off a jaw-dropping Dolce & Gabbana look complete with cape and metallic floral crown as she graced the Italian fashion house’s Venice Alta Moda show on Sunday. Jennifer joined fellow celebrities including Zoe Saldana, Helen Mirren and Heidi Klum for the star-studded event.

The Hustlers star looked like a queen in a brocade cape worn over matching trousers and jewelled bra top. A golden flower crown and bag finished the look

Jennifer’s stunning accessories, which included gem-encrusted platform heels and the celebrity-loved £5,500 Devotion bag in gold rhinestone, were the finishing touches for the lavish 1960s-inspired look, consisting of high-waisted brocade floral trousers and a jeweled bra top.

The romantic baroque Dolce & Gabbana 'Devotion' bag is an A-list favourite, with fans including Sofia Vergara and Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer.

Small 'Devotion' bag in gold, £1,300, Dolce & Gabbana

When JLo arrived in the Italian city a day earlier, she went rock chick casual - well, JLo casual! - in a herringbone coat worn over a Dolce & Gabbana rock t-shirt and ripped jeans.

A day earlier, J Lo was rocking a Dolce & Gabbana rock t-shirt and veiled hat

For the easy going but luxurious look, J Lo wore black platform boots plus a veiled newsboy hat, and also toted a chic Birkin bag to complete the outfit.

Veiled cap, £36.55/$48, Etsy

Superdry Herringbone coat, was £130 now £95 / $139, ASOS

Jennifer was in the spotlight solo, attending without boyfriend Ben Affleck. The pair has been inseparable of late, balancing their work and family lives - Ben is a father of three - Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old son Samuel - with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. JLo meanwhile has twins Emme and Max, 13, with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.

Ben and Jen, who were once engaged to be married, famously rekindled their romance earlier this year, nearly two decades after their high profile 2004 breakup.

