Rebel Wilson is no stranger to leaving fans impressed with even her most casual looks, especially since her incredible physical transformation.

The star once again showed off the physique she's worked so hard to attain in a chic outfit for a special day out.

Rebel donned a black blouse and a sophisticated teal wrap skirt that hugged her curves and showed off her legs, proving mobile enough for her to move in.

She wore the outfit to attend one of the matches of the US Open taking place in New York City with her brother, Ryot Wilson.

The actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram of the two goofing off and having fun at the event, even eating a cookie at one point designed to look like a tennis ball.

In the caption for the pictures, she wrote, "Brother & sister date to the #USOpen what an amazing day! Thanks @mercedesbenz (I love my G Wagon) and good luck to all the players crushing it out there."

Rebel showed up for the US Open in a figure-flattering outfit

Fans absolutely loved the pictures and dropped many flame emojis, especially because they thought her outfit showed off her new figure flawlessly.

One fan commented, "She looks so amazing," with another saying, "You look fantastic! You inspired me, I lost 46lbs!!"

A third added, "Ok skinny mini," with a flame emoji, and yet another wrote, "You look incredible!!! So inspiring! Have a great sibling day!"

Rebel shared even more pictures of her day at the tennis courts, including a set where she showed off a starstruck moment.

The actress shared her meeting with tennis legend Billie Jean King

The Pitch Perfect actress uploaded photographs of her meeting with tennis superstar Billie Jean King, writing in the caption, "Yasssss King @billiejeanking #USOpen."

Many fans adored the pair and labeled them "iconic," with one even commenting, "What an honor, respect to you legends."

