Louise Redknapp has us swooning over her stylish skinny jeans

Grace Lindsay
Louise Redknapp had us swooning on Friday when she posted a photo to Instagram wearing a stylish pair of skinny jeans with a khaki jacket.
Louise Redknapp is always serving up some seriously fashionable looks, and Friday morning was no exception.
The star had us swooning over her latest outfit, which consisted of a pair of black skinny jeans styled with a black and white stripe jumper and a khaki jacket thrown over her shoulders.
Louise finished off the look with a matching green oversized handbag and black pointed heels – so chic!
Sharing the ensemble with her thousands of followers, the 46-year-old wrote: "Thanks @bbcbreakfast Great to talk all things @9to5themusicaluk." She also gave her fans the all-important outfit details, tagging her jeans from R13 and her jumper from Norma Kamali.
Louise wore her signature 'bronde' hair in loose waves for the occasion and sported minimal makeup including a subtle smokey eye, showing off her natural beauty.
If you love the star's look as much as us, then you are in luck, as we have sourced a stunning alternative to her designer denim jeans.
Louise Redknapp looked lovely on Friday
Louise is always rocking the latest denim trends, and earlier in the year she shared a snap to social media in a stylish double denim ensemble.
The mum-of-two looked radiant as she posed for a picture, wearing a light denim wash button-up shirt paired with darker denim jeans.
Molly skinny jeans, £40, River Island
She captioned the snap: "Kicking off the week in double denim," and we are obsessed with her outfit.
Louise wore her hair in loose waves, looking like a boho beauty, and accessorised with a stack of gold bracelets.
Louise rocked the double denim look
The star sported natural makeup and her nails were looked freshly manicured after a day of beauty treatments, including a unique body sculpting session just in time for summer.
Louise shared a video of the pampering session to her Instagram story, in which a tool was being used on her legs to tone the skin.
The treatment is called 'Lipofirm' and is a revolutionary technique that has taken the beauty world by storm in recent years.
