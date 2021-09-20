Holly Willoughby stuns fans in figure-hugging dress – and looks incredible

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby wowed us on Monday when she wore a figure-hugging dress from one of her favourite clothing brands, French label Maje.

The This Morning presenter posted a photo to Instagram to show off her stunning outfit, captioning it: "Happy @wyldemoon day! See you on @thismorning at 10am…#hwstyle".

Holly's dress featured a ribbed knit material in a beautiful bright green, with short sleeves, sliver buttons and a small slit at the hem.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby finally reveals her secret project

She styled it with black pointed heels, looking oh so sophisticated, and wore her signature icy blonde bob in loose waves.

Fans flocked to the comments section of Holly's post to share their love for the look. One gushed: "Looking fantastic and amazing and terrific all rolled into one Holly," while another added: "Gorgeous dress" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Holly Willoughby wowed fans in her frock

The frock is perfect for autumn, simply style it with a leather jacket and chunky black boots for the ultimate fashion statement.

Maje ribbed dress, £249, Farfetch

Monday marked a very exciting day for the star, as she launched a new women's lifestyle website, called Wylde Moon, specially curated by herself. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women, to beauty, fashion, family and energy healing.

The website also features a new podcast called Introducing By The Light of the Moon. Each month, Holly will be using the unique energy of each of the eight moon phases to walk through the lives of her guests.

Holly revealed her secret project on Monday

In September's debut episode, Holly has an exclusive conversation with American actress Lena Dunham. The pair touch on Lena's childhood, the women who have influenced her, setting boundaries and overcoming hurdles.

"I'm so excited to introduce you to WYLDE MOON," Holly said. "I've been working over the last year to curate and create a beautiful online space where I can share the things I love with you all."

