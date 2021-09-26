We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby wowed her followers on social media on Sunday as she showed off her autumnal style in a gorgeous new photo.

The glamorous presenter took to Instagram, where she shared a snapshot that showed her looking the picture of elegance and sophistication.

The mum-of-three wore a long black dress with a silver necklace and her hair tied loosely back.

The midi dress boasted three-quarter length sleeves with ruffles and a ruffled hem, and Holly clearly loved it as she simply posted a black heart instead of a caption.

Her fans rushed to share their approval for the lovely look, with many adding their own heart and fire emojis.

Those who posted comments showered the star with compliments, which included: "You look amazing," "ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL," and: "The dress is stunning."

The beautiful outfit, available from Matches for £725, is made from jumbo cord, making it perfect as the nights draw in, and it even has the perfect name for this time of year – The Vampire's Wife.

Holly looked beautiful in the sophisticated style

While the 40-year-old looks so chic when she pulls out all the stops, she's also an expert at laid-back style, as she proved once again earlier this week.

On Friday, Holly showcased her natural beauty in a new makeup-free snap which showed her rocking a dreamy pair of silk pyjamas as she settled down with a morning cup of tea.

The Vampire's Wife dress, £725, Matches

Opening up about her latest project – Wylde Moon, her new women's lifestyle website – Holly wrote: "Tea first… then I'm going to get to work on the next By the light of the Moon Podcast… another incredible guest next month… researching them has been a joy… so much lovely feedback about @lenadunham this month also… so thank you!!!…

If you haven't listened yet head over to @wyldemoon and follow or find the link to the website on the link in my bio… happy Friday!"

