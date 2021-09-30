Everyone's talking about Alice + Olivia's Gossip Girl-inspired looks

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Here's a not-so-well-kept secret: we're ready to snap up Alice + Olivia's fabulous Gossip Girl-inspired looks to wear this fall.

RELATED: A Bridgerton-inspired lingerie collection? Yes, please!

With Gossip Girl's 2021 reboot on our minds - part 2 is set to air in November - Alice + Olivia has lace and bows, vegan leather pieces, and plenty of houndstooth that you can shop now. And it's all oozing with Upper East Side Manhattan schoolgirl swagger.

MORE: Gossip Girl reboot: where to find the cast on Instagram

Nicky Hilton Rothschild wore this chain-embellished look to the Alice + Olivia NYFW show in September, accessorizing with Rene Caovilla bow pumps and a Chanel bag

Nicky Hilton Rothschild rocked a Blair Waldorf-worthy Ellis chain-trim Alice + Olivia dress ($495) to the brand's September New York Fashion Week show. Nicky's look is sold out nearly everywhere, but we found it on Net-a-Porter.



Loading the player...

WATCH: Alice + Olivia's cool Gossip Girl-inspired looks

Fans of the original Gossip Girl will appreciate the major Blair and Serena style vibes in Alice + Olivia's plaid dresses and knitted sweater and mini skirt sets.

Zeta Chain Jacket, $440, and Skirt, $250, Alice + Olivia

MORE: Grab a Coach bag for up to 75% off - including Jennifer Lopez's fave Basquiat style

Kenny Cableknit Turtleneck Pullover, $440, and Ingrid Matching Skirt, $225, Alice + Olivia

Verena plaid cardigan, $495, Carter plaid skirt, $330, and Marline Lace Bell-Sleeve Blouse, $440

Nicky Hilton isn't the only famous fan of Alice + Olivia. Lucy Hale, Yara Shahidi, Blake Lively and Addison Rae love the brand's looks, which were also featured as part of Lily Collins' fabulous wardrobe on season one of Emily in Paris.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo wears revealing risqué black dress to mingle with A-list Hollywood stars

Stefan Houndstooth Coat, $995, Alice + Olivia

Elenor vegan leather ball skirt (worn with Marline blouse), $895, Alice + Olivia

If you love the label, too, be sure to check out the sale section to find some great pieces for up to 40% off!

We're detecting some Bridgerton style influence, too, with high collars, statement bows and puff sleeves...

Vicky Polka Dot Blouse, was $350 now $210, Alice + Olivia

Tia Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, was $550 now $330, Alice + Olivia

We're ready to add to cart - are you? xoxo

KEEP SHOPPING: 15 incredible black-owned fashion and beauty essentials you need on your radar

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.