Ruth Langsford wows Loose Women fans in leopard print M&S top

Ruth Langsford wowed fans on Tuesday when she wore a bold, leopard print top from British fashion retailer Marks and Spencer for her appearance on Loose Women.

Eamonn Holmes' wife paired the printed T-shirt with a stunning red suit from Mango and black pointed heels from Topshop.

She wore her hair in her signature blonde do and kept her accessories minimal, letting the outfit do all the talking.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford wows Loose Women fans in M&S top

The presenter shared a clip to her social media of the colourful look, and can be seen strutting up and down in the Loose Women studio.

She captioned the video: "Great to be back with the @loosewomen Today's outfit…Russet suit from @mango Print t-shirt top from @marksandspencer Black suede court shoes from @topshop (old obviously)".

Fans were quick to comment on the look, with one writing: "Welcome back Ruth looking stunning," while another said: "Beautiful outfit".

Mango leopard print top, £15.99, ASOS

Sadly the leopard print T-shirt is no longer available to purchase online, however we have sourced an amazing alternative so that you can recreate the look.

Ruth has definitely been making a statement with her fashion choices as of late, and caused a stir last month when she sported a pair of stylish skinny jeans.

The denim was from one of her favourite brands, Marks and Spencer, and the presenter paired the jeans with a grey checked blazer, tan sandals and a matching tan belt.

Ruth Langsford looked incredible in her M&S skinny jeans

Sharing the outfit video to her social media, Ruth wrote: "Thursday's look was Jacket & Jeans! Checked jacket & slim leg jeans both @marksandspencer T-shirt @kettlewellcolours Tan sandals @carvela".

The star accessorised with gold hoop earrings and a delicate gold necklace, wearing her blonde bob in loose waves and keeping her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their love for the look, with one writing: "Beautiful as ever," while another added: "Loving your outfit today!"

