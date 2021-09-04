Amanda Holden is no stranger to leaving fans stunned with some incredible ensembles, and the Britain's Got Talent judge has done it again with her latest one.

Amanda was preparing for a friend's birthday, and she'll certainly be one of the most stylish there in a tan jumpsuit from Jennifer Clair.

The fashion brand specialises in bespoke evening, tailoring and bridal wear, and each item is exclusively worked through with the client – with their client list including royalty.

The 50-year-old commanded attention from her followers as she struck a fierce pose while modelling the divine outfit.

"All dressed up for someone's big birthday bash," she wrote, tagging the fashion brand and Emily-London Headwear, which provided the star with a matching bandana.

Jennifer Clair reshared Amanda's post, and complimented: "Absolutely beautiful as always Amanda."

Amanda looked so stylish!

And her fans were similarly as complimentary, as one wrote: "You look an absolute angel Amanda. Have a lovely time," and another added: "Awww the most beautiful angel."

Many others simply said "beautiful" or "gorgeous" and even Ruth Langsford was blown away as she commented with two flame emojis.

The Heart Breakfast presenter nearly broke the internet earlier this week, as she resembled a Bond girl in a beautiful bikini as she enjoyed the final days of her gorgeous summer vacation.

The star has been enjoying a dreamy vacation

She paired her swimwear with a loose white oversized shirt, a pair of tortoiseshell cat-eye shades and a gold bangle.

She captioned the stylish photo: "Squeeeeeseezing the last drops out of #summer back on @thisisheart Monday".

Fans fell in love with the image, as one wrote: "You should be the next Bond girl" while another joked: "The name's Bond…"

Others claimed Amanda was far better looking than any 007 companions, with one saying: "Better than any Bond girl... you look amazing" and another posting: "Better than the James Bond girls stunning".

