Alex Scott looked extra stunning in sequins at the Attitude Awards

Alex Scott, you can do no wrong! The star looked beautiful once again as she headed out to the Attitude Awards on Wednesday evening, sparkling in a sequin mini dress by The Attico.

The Football Focus presenter, who was styled as always by Karl Willett, added Sophia Webster heels and a slicked-back, half-up ponytail to her look - as well as flawless smokey makeup. Alex's star hairdresser for the night was Coco Marianna, who has also worked with the likes of Mabel and Harry Styles, and makeup came courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury artist Kelechi Onuoha.

WATCH: Alex opens up about her inspiring football career

She shared some beautiful snaps of her look on Instagram, before heading to her incredible champagne fridge for a bottle of fizz - telling fans: "A.T.T.I.T.U.D.E awards... legooo."

Fans were quick to tell Alex how gorgeous her look was, with one writing: "How hot do you look honey!" and another adding: "Too fierce... enjoy the bubbly Alex."



Alex looked incredible in her black mini dress

The former footballer is often out on the town, and also wowed at the weekend in a fabulous leopard print look. Taking to social media to share her outfit, the 36-year-old star rocked the leg-split dress and jacket, captioning her post: "'I knocked but she's not allowed out to play'".

She also shared a gorgeous close-up of her makeup, adding: "They say a leopard never changes its spots."

One fan wondered if her look was for her Saturday presenting slot, asking: "Alex did you wear this on Football Focus?" to which the star replied: "Don't think I could pull this off the time of the day Focus goes out!"

We always love Alex's looks, and she's also been wowing us on The One Show recently. The talented host, who is regularly covering for Welsh presenter Alex Jones whilst she's on maternity leave, looked incredible in a chic jumpsuit from Karen Millen for an appearance last week.

