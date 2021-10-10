Victoria Beckham wows in a glam silk dress in cheeky new photo Fans keep noticing the same thing about it.

Victoria Beckham is the queen of understated glam ensembles, so it’s not every day that we see her sport a color other than black.

MORE: Victoria Beckham confesses her favorite snack is 'boring'

But, when she does, the look is always a showstopper.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham stuns in slinky backless dress

Such was the case again when the fashion mogul shared a photo of herself on Instagram that showed her wearing a stunning backless emerald green silk dress as she leaned against a gorgeous marble bar.

SEE: Victoria Beckham unveils unseen space inside endless dressing room

Victoria could be seen looking to the side in the snap and giving a glimpse at her hairstyle, which was pulled back into a bun.

Victoria looked stunning as she promoted her new Cheeky Posh cream blush stick

"Cheeky Posh! @victoriabeckhambeauty #CheekyPosh #PoshisBack," she captioned the photo. Fans swooned over the post, with several noticing the same thing about it.

"Looks like the dress Keira Knightley wears in Atonement," one fan said. "I thought the same thing," another replied. "Atonement dress," an additional fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, others praised the look, with one writing: "Mesmerizing" while another added: "You go girl! Love the color!"

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals weird food problem at home

Speaking of cheeky, the former Spice Girl kicked off the launch of her latest Victoria Beckham Beauty product, Cheeky Posh, last week in a way no one could have anticipated.

Victoria announced the launch of her new beauty product in a totally unexpected way

The mom-of-four uploaded a cheeky wet-look snapshot on Instagram that showed off a tanned, toned derriere clad in high-cut white shorts.

The fashion designer added a caption which was also on the risqué side, showing off her legendary wry sense of humor.

She wrote: "Can you guess what’s launching tomorrow?@victoriabeckhambeauty."

The star then went on: "Is this my Cheeky Posh? Whether it’s me or not I’m totally claiming it! #CheekyPosh #PoshisBack."

Victoria Beckham Beauty's Cheeky Posh features a skin-smoothing effect

Victoria's fans instantly rushed to like the picture in their thousands, with many leaving messages expressing their love for the post.

Their comments included: "Wow," "#poshisback is evvverythinggggg," and: "Omg Victoria!!" One follower quipped, "Nope that's definitely mine," adding laughing emojis, while others simply posted heart, flame, and heart eyes emojis in response.

Cheeky Posh happens to be the name of Victoria’s new cream blush stick under her Victoria Beckham Beauty brand, which comes in five buildable colors, has a velvety texture, and a skin-smoothing effect.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.