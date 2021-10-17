Nicole Kidman rocks bangs and looks fabulous in velvet mini dress in epic throwback photo The Hollywood star had a special anniversary to mark

Nicole Kidman has never been one to shy away from transforming her appearance for film roles over the years.

And over the weekend, the Hollywood star reminded her fans of one particular role, where she looked completely different with long straight hair and bangs.

The award-winning actress starred in Practical Magic playing Gillian Owens in 1998 and celebrated the film's 23rd anniversary on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Nicole shared a series of stills from the film, showing the star in character rocking a series of ensembles, including a green velvet mini dress.

In the caption, she wrote: "Wishing you all a practically magical weekend! #PracticalMagic Anniversary."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Yes! We need a sequel," while another wrote: "Best movie ever." A third added: "I love this movie!"

The 54-year-old actress played Gillian alongside Sandra Bullock, who played her sister Sally.

Practical Magic is a popular film to watch especially during Halloween and Nicole has even showed her two youngest children, Sunday, 13, and Faith, ten, the movie.

"I showed that movie to my kids. It's a little above their [level of understanding] – just some of the stuff," Nicole explained to her co-star Sandra on the 2018 Oscars red carpet. "We're really good sisters."

Nicole has been married to husband Keith Urban for 15 years

It's been a busy time for Nicole, who moved her family to Australia last June so that she could film Nine Perfect Strangers, which was released earlier in the year.

Since moving Down Under, the actress has been enjoying spending quality time with her mom and sister – who both live there, as well as her nieces and nephews.

Being close to her loved ones has also made it a lot easier for the star when it comes to childcare.

Nicole relocated to Australia earlier this year

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

