Christine Lampard wows in flirty skirt as she bids farewell to fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We're going to miss seeing Christine Lampard on our screens every day! The 42-year-old presenter bowed out of hosting Lorraine on Tuesday, saving one of her loveliest looks for last.

RELATED: Christine Lampard shares views on having third baby with husband Frank

Taking to Instagram to bid farewell to fans, Christine revealed her summer cover was over and regular host Lorraine Kelly would be back at the helm of the ITV show from Wednesday onwards.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia

She wrote: "My last day on @lorraine for a while. It’s been a pleasure as always and thank you for all your messages! Autumn term back in full swing tomorrow with the master @lorrainekellysmith".

MORE: Christine Lampard unexpectedly twins with Victoria Beckham and looks totally unreal

Christine looked beautiful as ever, sporting a fine knit with an on-trend open collar and an ultra wearable floral skirt.

The ditsy print number was set off by a pair of white strappy heels and she accessorised with a gold coin pendant necklace.

It was Christine's last day on Lorraine

One fan wrote: "You are brilliant on the show!! Have enjoyed watching!". Another commented: "Well done Christine, breath of fresh air you have been fab".

Others were loving her final look of the day, chiming in with: "You look gorgeous". Hear, hear!

Wednesday's Girl midi skirt, £18, ASOS

SHOP NOW

You can't go wrong with a ditsy floral skirt and red will suit every skin tone. H&M still has a few sizes left if you're keen to copy Christine's look, or get your hands on this flattering ASOS number before it goes.

Christine has delighted fans with her fashion choices over the past few weeks.

Christine wowed in leather last Friday

The star has been serving up some gorgeous looks thanks to a little help from her trusty 'glam squad' – hairstylist Maurice Flynn, makeup artist Helen Hand, and stylist Bronagh Webster.

DISCOVER: Christine Lampard shares incredibly rare picture of stepdaughter Luna

Our personal highlight? The incredible leather trousers she rocked on Friday.

Christine teamed her figure-hugging statement trousers with a beige top and nude, leg-lengthening heels. Simple and stunning.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.