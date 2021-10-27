Emma Raducanu stuns in Meghan Markle's favourite brand for glowing photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Emma Raducanu is living the ultimate jetsetter lifestyle since her US Open win, and is currently in Romania after competing in the Transylvania Open on Tuesday.

RELATED: Surprising reason Emma Raducanu swapped Canada for London

The tennis player snapped a selfie in the beautiful city of Cluj-Napoca to share with her two million fans, captioning the post: "Super happy to get my first ever WTA win today." Emma looked radiant in a knitted jumper from one of Meghan Markle's favourite brands, Reiss. The Duchess is a big fan of the high street store, and is often spotted sporting their latest designs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu

The 18-year-old rocked the 'Cora' grey V-neck cricket jumper, which features a stylish colour block design.

MORE: Kate Middleton plays doubles with Emma Raducanu at special homecoming celebration - best photos

Emma layered up with a black vest underneath, and wore a simple silver cross necklace, looking effortlessly beautiful as she smiled for the camera.

Emma Raducanu looked radiant in her Reiss jumper

Fans were loving the look, with many rushing to leave a flurry of flame and heart emojis in the comments section.

The knit is still available to purchase online, however, we'd snap it up quickly before it sells out. The website recommends pairing it with "plain trousers and white trainers" for an "elevated off-duty look".

Cora jumper, £138, Reiss

The star is quickly becoming a style icon, and dazzled fans earlier in September when she wore a silver gown to the premiere of No Time to Die.

Emma looked stunning in the metallic dress, which she paired with matching, open-toe heels. She accessorised with some beautiful pieces of jewellery from Tiffany's, including a vine tennis bracelet with diamonds.

Emma dazzled at the No Time to Die premiere

She also wore diamond climber earrings, a diamond bypass ring and an alternating ring, all in platinum.

Emma also made an appearance at the Met Gala in September, looking glamorous in a Chanel dress from its 2022 collection, complete with a pearl belt and black boots. We cannot wait to see what the star will wear next!

DISCOVER: Emma Raducanu's stylish sportswear makes her a fashion icon of the court

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.