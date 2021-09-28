Emma Raducanu dazzles in silver gown at No Time to Die premiere Swapping the courts for the big screen

Stars descended on London to catch the premiere of No Time to Die and among them was tennis superstar Emma Raducanu, fresh from her US Open victory.

DISCOVER: Surprising reason Emma Raducanu swapped Canada for London

The tennis ace looked dazzling in a white and silver gown that was cinched at the waist and she paired it with a matching pair of heels. The star accessorised with some beautiful pieces of jewellery from Tiffany's, including a vine tennis bracelet with diamonds.

She also had some diamond climber earrings, a diamond bypass ring and an alternating ring, all in platinum.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu

The 18-year-old wore her hair down, and had minimal makeup.

Emma wasn't the only glamorous lady at the event, as the Duchess of Cambridge wore a truly beautiful gold, full-length gown by Jenny Packham.

SEE: Kate Middleton plays doubles with Emma Raducanu at special homecoming celebration - best photos

MORE: Andy Murray addresses Emma Raducanu's momentous US Open win

She had her hair in a super chic updo style that was set off perfectly by her gold disc earrings. Her stunning features were highlighted by subtle, glowing makeup which included dramatic lashes and lots of highlighter.

Spice Girls singer Geri Horner also attended and was wearing a beautiful design from Australian fashion designer Toni Maticevski. Meanwhile, her husband Christian looked like he could be the super suave spy himself in a stylish tuxedo.

She dazzled at the event

This is far from the first time that Emma has wowed people with her incredible fashions, as the star made an appearance recently at the Met Gala.

The star was very glammed up in a Chanel dress from its 2022 range, complete with a pearl belt and black boots. And showing how much of a fan of Tiffany's she is, she wore their exquisite diamond earrings again.

She also made fashion statements on the courts in a colourful ensemble from Nike, Emma wore the NikeCourt Dri-FIT Salm tank top complete with a statement ribbed trim and a classic V-neck collar.

The tennis superstar always looks so stylish

Coined by Nike as the piece to "bring '80s flavour back to centre court", the star's chic sportswear surely would've seen her also crowned the fashion icon of the court.

MORE: Princess Beatrice writes rare personal tweet to congratulate 'inspiring' Emma Raducanu

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton respond to tennis star Emma Raducanu after Wimbledon exit

She paired her red and blue tank with Nike's matching Dri-FIT Slam skirt and white React Vapor trainers, and Emma's statement sportswear made a subtle nod to the colours of the Union Jack, channelling what Nike called: "The rebel vibe of '80s tennis".

Following her win on court, Emma later appeared in a chic black bodycon dress to clutch her glistening trophy. The star looked almost unrecognisable in full glam, wearing her slinky brunette hair in loose curls and teaming her chic look with elegant gold drop earrings.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.