Blake Lively looks like a model in ripped jeans alongside Ryan Reynolds' mother

Blake Lively just proved she's got the closest bond with Ryan Reynolds' family when her mother-in-law Tammy showed up to support her new movie.

The 35-year-old actress - who raises children James, nine, Ines, seven, and Betty, four, and a fourth child whose name has never been revealed with the Deadpool star - was pictured alongside Tammy at the It Ends With Us screening at the AMC Grapevine Mills in Grapevine, Texas.

Looking positively radiant in a country chic look, Blake kept things low-key in ripped jeans and a simple white tank top.

The Gossip Girl star's Texas-approved look was straight out of the early noughties - cut-out denim with a floral print and a super simple tee.

She kept her accessories equally understated, pairing the look with pointed-toes stilettos and adding a pair of statement hoop earrings with sparkling silver bracelets adorning her right wrist.

© Getty Blake Lively was supported by her mother-in-law Tammy Reynolds at a surprise It Ends With Us screening in Texas

The actress sported a glowing beauty blend comprising golden bronzer and a subtle pink lip shimmer.

Blake was pictured cuddling up to Ryan's supportive mother Tammy, who beamed with excitement as she posed for a photo opportunity with her famous daughter-in-law.

© Getty Blake looked amazing in a white tank top and ripped jeans

Tammy, who hails from Canada, was enjoying a well-deserved break from her babysitting duties during her extended trip to visit her four grandchildren.

Ryan's close family bond

Tammy has been on the promotional train with Ryan this past month, popping up in the audience during an episode of The View.

© Getty Blake (pictured with co-star Brandon Sklenar) kept her accessories simple

"My mom is here visiting her grandkids. And yesterday she said, 'It’s my dream to go to The View.' And I said, well, first off, I try to do what she says because you don’t know what she’s capable of. Unspeakable violence, my whole life," Ryan told the studio audience in NYC.

A giddy Tammy was seen giggling as the camera panned over to her.

© Getty Ryan - who is one of four boys - is very close to his mother Tammy

The former retail store saleswoman has four sons, Patrick, Jeff, Terry and Ryan, with her late husband, James, who sadly passed away in 2015.

Blake has made no secret of the fact she's developed a close bond with Ryan's mom, even paying a cheeky tribute to her MIL during the American Cinematheque Award ceremony in 2022.

© Getty The actor often brings her along to public events - and Blake is very close to her too

She thanked Ryan's parents for conceiving him during a "magical night in 1976", adding, "I'm looking at you, Tam-Tam. You little hussy."